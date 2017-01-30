Golf: Awesome day for Lincicome, who wins LPGA season opener in play-off against Thompson

(REUTERS) - Long-hitting Brittany Lincicome came agonisingly close to tying an LPGA Tour scoring record, before winning the season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic in a play-off with fellow American Lexi Thompson on Sunday.

Lincicome clinched her seventh LPGA title with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-five 18th at the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island, where Thompson failed to get up and down from behind the green and settled for a par.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 26-under 266, just one shy of the LPGA record in relation to par of 27 under set by Swede Annika Sorenstam at the 2001 Standard Register and matched by South Korean Kim Sei Young at last year's Founders Cup.

Lincicome, a double Major champion, closed with a five-under 68 highlighted by seven birdies, while Thompson carded a 70.

"It was an awesome day," she told reporters after playing the last few holes in regulation in strengthening winds as a storm approached. "Hopefully that continues."