Golf: Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Gavin Green a role model

(BERNAMA) - Junior golfers should look at Gavin Kyle Green, the winner of the Asian Tour Order of Merit 2017 and the first Malaysian golfer to do so, for inspiration to achieve success in the sport.

Professional Golf Association of Malaysia (PGAM) chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid said Green, who is Malaysia's No. 1 golfer, is the best example of young talent.

"He (Green) has achieved so much at such a young age and what made us proud is that he staved off the challenge from players from Asia and Europe.

"This achievement is remarkable for a national golf player as competition to reach the top spot in the Asian Tour is difficult," he said after launching the PGAM Tour 2018 calendar at TPC Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Green, who is ranked 169th in the world, was also named as the Players' Best Player of the Asian Tour 2017 at the end of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Sunday.