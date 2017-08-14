Golf: American Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama finishes three shots back

CHARLOTTE (AFP/REUTERS) - Justin Thomas made two spectacular birdies in the final six holes on Sunday to win the PGA Championship, the 14th-ranked American taking his first Major title in a back-nine shootout thriller.

On a day that saw five players share the lead at one stage, Thomas fired a three-under 68 to finish 72 holes on eight-under 276 for a two-stroke victory over South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, Italy's Francesco Molinari and American Patrick Reed.

Hideki Matsuyama, seeking to become the first man from Japan to win a Major, held the lead briefly mid-round before fading with three consecutive bogeys from the 11th. He carded 72 and finished three shots behind with American Rickie Fowler (67).

Overnight leader Kevin Kisner (74) finished four shots back.

Thomas vaulted to the front with four birdies in a sizzling seven-hole stretch mid-round. This included an amazing 40-foot chip shot at the par-three 13th for a two-stroke lead and a curling 14-foot putt into the left side of the cup to birdie the par-three 17th. The 24-year-old from Kentucky's bogey at the last was academic.

Thomas claimed the Wanamaker Trophy and grabs the top prize of US$1.89 million (S$2.57 million) for his fourth victory of the season after last year's CIMB Classic in Malaysia and two January events in Hawaii, the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open.

One of the longest drivers on tour, he had come into the final Major of the year ranked 14th in the world, though not one of the favourites after recent poor form.

But he came through by executing under pressure as some of his rivals withered, joining his good friend Jordan Spieth, with whom he shared a house at the British Open last month, in the Major champions club of 2017.

Thomas also joins Spaniard Sergio Garcia (Masters), American Brooks Koepka (US Open) and Spieth (British Open) as the year's Major champions.