Golf: Amanda Tan earns second appearance at HSBC Women's Champions

SINGAPORE - Teenager Amanda Tan will make her second appearance at the HSBC Women's Champions after the 17-year-old won the local qualifying tournament on Thursday (Feb 9).

Amanda had entered the second day of the qualifiers one stroke behind joint overnight leaders Callista Chen and Sarah Tan in the field of 14 golfers.

Amanda finished her round with a four-over 76 for a 153 total after 36 holes on the Sentosa Golf Club's par-72 New Tanjong Course, placing her on a three-way play-off against Callista and Sarah.

Amanda edged out Callista and Sarah to win the play-off and secure a spot at the US$1.5 million (S$2.12million) HSBC Women's Champion from March 2-5. It will be her second appearance at the prestigious event after competing in 2014 as a 14-year-old.

The event could also mark a milestone in her sporting pursuit, as she is hoping to turn professional and play her first tournament as a professional at the HSBC Women's Champions. Amanda, who turns 18 next week, said: "Since I started playing golf, I have always wanted to turn pro when I am 18. I want to make golf my No. 1 priority now.

"I'm glad to be able to win this tournament again. I'm more experienced now as compared to 2014, so I am better prepared and I know what's going to happen. "