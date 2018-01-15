Golf: All five reigning 2017 Major winners to feature at HSBC Women's World Championship

SINGAPORE - Local golf fans are in for a treat. All five reigning major champions in women's golf have confirmed their participation in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club from March 1-4.

South Korean stars Ryu So Yeon and Park Sung Hyun, who shared the 2017 LPGA player of the year gong, will spearhead the star-studded line-up at the New Tanjong Course

Former world No. 1 Ryu is the 2017 ANA Inspiration champion while Park, who also claimed the No. 1 ranking last year for a week, won the 2017 US Women's Open.

They will be joined by compatriots Kim In Kyung, the 2017 Women's British Open champion, and reigning HSBC winner Park In Bee.

Also competing for a share of the US$1.5 million (S$1.98 million) purse are 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner, American Danielle Kang, and Swede Anna Nordqvist, the 2017 Evian Championship winner.

In a press release on Monday (Jan 15), the 27-year-old Ryu, who also won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last season, said: "I'm very excited to make my return to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship.

"The event always draws one of the strongest fields of the season, so it's a tournament everybody wants to play well in.

"I finished in the top ten last year and will be looking for another strong result this time around."

Added the 25-year-old Kang: "Last year was a brilliant year for me so I can't wait to get back on the course to see what 2018 brings.

"The HSBC Women's World Championship always stands out as one of the highlights of the year, both on and off the course, so it's definitely an event I'm targeting."

This is the 11th edition of the HSBC tournament. It was held at the award-winning Serapong Course from 2013-2016 before moving to the New Tanjong Course last year. The par-72, 6,108m layout was redeveloped at a cost of $32 million in 2016.

Early bird tickets, priced from $22 for a single day and up to $88 for a four-day pass, are available on www.hsbgolf.com/womens.