Golf: 2009 PGA Championship winner Y.E. Yang confirmed for Jan 18-21 SMBC Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Asia's sole male Major winner Yang Yong Eun, known also as Y.E. Yang, will play in next week's SMBC Singapore Open. His participation at the Jan 18-21 tournament was confirmed by organisers on Wednesday (Jan 10).

The South Korean golfer had defeated Tiger Woods to win the 2009 PGA Championship, after rallying from two strokes behind entering the final round.

Yang has also finished in the top 10 at the Masters and US Open, and has won 11 tournaments.

The 45-year-old will join reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain and South African Louis Oosthuizen, winner of the 2010 Open Championship, in the elite field of the US$1 million (S$1.34 million) at Sentosa Golf Club next week.

Other names at the tournament include American Pat Perez, who currently leads the FedExCup standings, Malaysian Gavin Green and Japan's Yusaku Miyazoto, No. 1 on the 2017 Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation respectively, and Singapore Open debutant Ryo Ishikawa.

Yang's compatriot Song Young Han, who won the 2016 Singapore Open after pipping then-world No. 1 Jordan Spieth by one stroke, will also return this year.

The tournament is the opening event of 2018 on both the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation.