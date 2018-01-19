Daniel Chopra

The 44-year-old Swede has won twice on the PGA Tour and once on the Asian Tour.

Q USA or Europe at the Ryder Cup?

A Being a European I'm always gonna hope that Europe wins. It's in Europe (Le Golf National in France) this time so there's always home advantage in that, playing on the golf course that they are so used to playing on all the time.

Q One rule change you'd like to see this year?

A Some of the rules in bunkers. Also perhaps being able to tap down spike marks on the greens.

Q Who has the best swing in golf?

A Some of those young Korean players - they just have these really amazing swings. It'd be unfair to name one of them because they have like a conveyor belt of Korean players who are coming up with just the most amazing swings.

Q Do you watch women's golf? Why?

A I do and I enjoy it. There's a good turnover of people who are up there and winning tournaments consistently. And again, the Koreans are the powerhouses. It is fun to see some of the American girls try to compete with them. They try really hard but they're not quite there yet.

Natalie Choy