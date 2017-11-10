Buhai grabs one-shot Hainan lead

SHANGHAI • South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai coped admirably with swirling winds to battle her way to a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Blue Bay LPGA in China yesterday.

Still searching for her first win on the LPGA Tour, she shot a four-under 68 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club on the southern island of Hainan.

"I feel I am getting more comfortable with the situation," the 28-year-old, who birdied four of her last seven holes, told LPGA.com of her trophy drought.

Buhai is getting closer to entering the winners' circle, with two top-five finishes this year.

China's Feng Shanshan, the world No. 3 who last week picked up her second win of the season, shot a 67 for the lowest round of the day and is just one shot back. But the rest of the field struggled in the blustery conditions and the scoring averaged at four-over 76.

In-form Feng said she was enjoying the support of the Chinese crowd.

She said: "Of course I feel a little bit of pressure and I'm pretty sure tomorrow there will be more people coming to support me. But I just wanted to bring my 'A' game and enjoy the week."

First-round leader Sun Young Yoo of South Korea carded a 74 and was third at five-under for the championship.

Compatriot and new world No. 1 Park Sung Hyun struggled with a 76 after an opening round of 68. She is tied-20th, nine shots behind Buhai.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

