Go on easy go easy win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 Rugby Diamond is a fairly straightforward horse in that he should go forward and prove hard to run down, especially with only 117 pounds (53.1kg) on his back once the claim comes into play.

10 Carry To Win is racing well and can't be ignored at his dirt debut.

2 Winning Controller's step-back in trip might prove a plus, but he does have an awkward gate.

6 Massive Millennium is also drawn poorly but he's sure to be in the mix somewhere.

RACE 2 (1,000M

2 Refined Treasure should be hard to beat if he's able to lead from his middle-of-the-line draw.

8 Striking Mr C has trialled well enough and has a favourable draw, so look for improvement from him.

3 Complacency has drawn better this time, but the half-brother to Group 1 winner Contentment will need to jump cleaner if he is to take advantage of the gate.

6 Just Not Listening is immature and raw but can progress from his debut.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Right Call drops back into Class 4 where he has a 3-2-2 record in nine races. The return to the 1,400m at Sha Tin appears a big plus, too.

7 Empire Star gets his first good gate in four starts and that could prove the difference this time.

3 Merrygowin is another class dropper. The outside gate will make things difficult, but he should find this opposition more to his liking.

13 Good Choice Ahead will likely be finishing off strongly again.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

11 Audacity just prevailed over this course and distance two runs back, albeit from a poor draw in 14. A good draw should help him.

4 Remarkable had been rounding into form on the grass and there's no reason he can't progress now that the penny has dropped.

7 Ever Laugh has been progressing the right way and his first Hong Kong win was solid. The 2,000m should suit even better.

12 You Have My Word should appreciate this trip and perhaps it has all clicked for him.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

9 Tai Smart disappointed as favourite last time out, but deserves to be given another chance. The step-back to a mile might prove in his favour.

8 Marqula's last-start win suggests he might have finally turned the corner. If he can reproduce that effort, then he is more than capable.

2 Unicron Jewellery is racing consistently and should find himself in the mix.

3 Agree looks the only leader in here and must be included.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Elite Spirit should find himself midfield and can find the line strongly.

5 Elite Boy looms as the logical threat. He's progressing well and has a good draw.

6 Goldie Flanker will be flying home, as he always does.

1 Flying Lover improved for the drop in grade and can take another step forward.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Dragon Master is back down to the mark where he won most recently last season. From the inside, he should be able to track up nicely.

2 Perpetual Treasure is always tough to beat over this course and distance and in this grade.

10 Star Of Joy has trialled well and creates interest at his first dirt run.

1 Winning Vangogh has finished second at his last four starts over this course and distance. He is sure to be in the mix somewhere.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

7 Top Beautiful's recent trial has him spot on for this. If he can jump out well and find a position near the speed, he'll be hard to beat.

2 Mega Heart could finish over the top if he can duck and weave through the field from his advantageous gate.

1 Baltic Whisper should have every chance from gate 10.

5 Hair Trigger is inconsistent but should be flying late.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Easy Go Easy Win can benefit with blinkers. If he gets a bit more speed, he can finish on top.

8 Simply Brilliant had been running well before finally breaking through last time out. He will be around the mark.

3 Sergeant Titanium is honest and he's always tough to run down on the speed.

4 Citron Spirit probably didn't see out 2,000m last time out. Back to a mile, he's a chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 Raging Storm gets into Class 3 now but he has no weight on his back, too. Everything points to him making it two wins in a row.

12 Friends Of Nanjing's step-up in trip suits and is more than capable of winning off his current mark.

3 Turin Redstar finally broke through last time out. He should be around the mark again.

10 Lady First is worth the consideration.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club