Getting more looks at sport's best side

In a year that may bring about the first £100 million (S$179 million) footballer, and which will certainly see doping stay in the spotlight, I hope to witness moments that remind us why we love sport.

Moments that tell us winning is important but not everything. Moments that tell us being a sports fan is priceless - even if we disagree with football transfer fees and wages inflated to surreal levels and sport becoming too commercialised.

I would like to see Ronaldinho and Juan Roman Riquelme get the chance to play for the stricken Chapecoense football club. Both have offered to play for free after the air tragedy that killed 19 players from the Brazilian team.

I would like to see a penalty decision reversed - not because of an eagle-eyed assistant referee but because a striker admits he was not fouled.

I would not like to see a runner fall, but if one does, I would like to see his or her rival offer a helping hand.

And I would like to see a moment that I cannot now envision, as sport is often at its best when it delivers the unexpected.