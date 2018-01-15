Gao comes out tops in national event

Gao Ning in action in the men's singles final of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) National Table Tennis Grand Finale yesterday at its Toa Payoh headquarters. The 35-year-old beat team-mate Ethan Poh 4-1 (14-16, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to win the competition.

Also, national player Lin Ye beat Wong Xinru 4-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6) to clinch the women's singles title. Xinru, 17, was the first recipient of the new STTA Competition and Training Fund, as well as the STTA Youth Development Bursary, worth a combined $7,500.