Gao comes out tops in national event

Gao Ning in action in the men's singles final of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) National Table Tennis Grand Finale yesterday at its Toa Payoh headquarters. The 35-year-old beat team-mate Ethan Poh 4-1 (14-16, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to
PHOTO: STTA
Published
1 hour ago

Gao Ning in action in the men's singles final of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) National Table Tennis Grand Finale yesterday at its Toa Payoh headquarters. The 35-year-old beat team-mate Ethan Poh 4-1 (14-16, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to win the competition.

Also, national player Lin Ye beat Wong Xinru 4-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6) to clinch the women's singles title. Xinru, 17, was the first recipient of the new STTA Competition and Training Fund, as well as the STTA Youth Development Bursary, worth a combined $7,500.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2018, with the headline 'Gao comes out tops in national event'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in Singapore
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals