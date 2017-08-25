Games In Briefs

Fiery Malaysia-Indonesia football s-final expected

Indonesia set up a mouth-watering men's football semi-final clash against hosts Malaysia after beating Cambodia 2-0 in their final Group B match at Shah Alam Stadium yesterday.

Indonesia, who were languishing in third spot before the match, pipped Vietnam by a single point to accompany Thailand into the semi-finals by finishing second in the group.

Defending champions Thailand will play Myanmar in the other semi-final.

BERNAMA

S'pore women cricketers beaten once again

Singapore's women cricketers lost their second match in a row yesterday, when Indonesia beat them by 41 runs.

Indonesia totalled 140-2 in 20 overs, and Singapore could reply with only 99-7, with captain Diviya G.K. scoring 37.

Singapore's last round-robin match is against powerhouses Thailand tomorrow.

Thai cheerleader's outfit a hit with many fans

Fans at the SEA Games venues will definitely not miss the antics and unique costumes of one particular Thai supporter.

Costume designer Sompong Katkaew, 49, said he came to Kuala Lumpur specifically to support the home team and sell Thailand. Donned in a unique outfit, he is a hit at whichever venue he goes to and many fans and athletes alike, whether Thais or non-Thais, are eager to take wefies with him.

BERNAMA