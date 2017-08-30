Games In Brief : Three more silvers for S'pore divers

Three more silvers for S'pore divers

There was more joy for the Republic's divers yesterday, as they cemented their spot behind Malaysia as South-east Asia's second best.

Jonathan Chan and Freida Lim combined for their second silver medal as a pair in the synchronised 10m platform. Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian were also second in the women's 3m springboard, with twins Timothy and Mark Lee doing the same for the men.

Malaysian divers have swept all 11 events so far, while Singapore earned a commendable six silvers and four bronzes, with no medal only in the women's 1m springboard.

Another medal for men cyclists

After Calvin Sim won Singapore's first men's SEA Games cycling gold in 20 years on Monday, Mohamed Elyas added a bronze medal in the 1km time trial yesterday.

His time of 1min 3.929sec saw him finish behind Malaysia's Shah Firdaus and Muhammad Fadhil, with the latter edging out his compatriot for gold.