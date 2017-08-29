Games in brief: Surf's up as Nicolle Lim clinches bronze medal

Surf's up as Nicolle Lim clinches bronze medal

Windsurfer Nicole Lim finished third in the women's RS:One event to pick up a bronze medal for Singapore at the National Sailing Centre in Langkawi yesterday.

Fellow Games debutant Reynold Chan was fifth in the men's RS:One.

S'pore women hockey 3rd after beating Indonesia

The Singapore women's field hockey team clinched the bronze medal, after defeating Indonesia 2-0 at the National Hockey Stadium yesterday.

Hosts Malaysia were the champions, beating Thailand 2-0 in the gold-medal match.

Leong, Christian top ski slalom qualifying

Singapore's Mark Leong and Sasha Christian emerged as top qualifiers during the preliminary rounds in the men's and women's waterski slalom events respectively.

Leong rounded four buoys on a 14m rope (with a score of 4.00/58/14.00m) while Christian registered one buoy on a 12m rope (1.00/55/12.00m).