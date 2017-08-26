Games In Brief: Singapore duo pick up artistic silat silver

Singapore duo pick up artistic silat silver

Singapore's silat exponents won their first medal in the competition when Nur Azlyana Ismail and Nurhanishah Shahrudin clinched a silver in the artistic women's doubles event.

They finished with 553 points, behind the Malaysia duo of Nor Hamizah Hassan and Nur Syazreen Malik (568), and just ahead of Indonesia's Ririn Rinasih and Riska Hermawan (544).

Games holders say local sports are here to stay

Organisers of the SEA Games have given their strong backing to keeping home-grown sports as well as the policy of tailoring the programme to suit the host.

The current 11-nation Games feature sepak takraw, lawn bowls, petanque and muay thai boxing among the 38 sports.

Said SEA Games Federation president Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar: "The Olympic sports are very, very important... but we also have to cater for sports that are popular within the region."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE