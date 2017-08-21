Games In Brief: Siblings pick up bronze medals in wushu finals

Siblings pick up bronze medals in wushu finals

Siblings Fung Hui Xin and Fung Jin Jie claimed bronze medals in wushu yesterday.

Hui Xin, 20, was third in the women's jianshu (sword) final with 9.60 points while her 24-year-old brother chalked up 9.48 in the men's final.

Chan Jun Kai, 16, scored 9.62 to bag a bronze in the men's taijijian final.

Men's basketball team beat Cambodia in opener

The Singapore men's basketball team defeated Cambodia 95-64 in their opening game yesterday.

They will play Laos in the next group match today.

Their female counterparts, however, fell 54-88 to the Philippines.

They will meet Malaysia today.

Gold fits nicely for the Sultan of Terengganu

The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and his horse, Rtes Annaversary, not only won gold in the individual 80km equestrian endurance race, but also set a Games record for a Malaysian.

He finished in 3hr 48min 38sec, breaking the record of 6:26 set by compatriot Mohd Sulaiman Muda at the 2013 SEA Games.

BERNAMA

KL Games website jumps gun with news of 'winner'

There was a moment of excitement for supporters of the national wushu team yesterday when the official SEA Games website ( right) announced that Jowen Lim had captured the gold in the men's daoshu and gunshu class after he topped the field of 11.

Alas, the announcement was premature as it was only a preliminary round.