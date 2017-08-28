Games In Brief: Mixed wakeboard team hold on to silver

Mixed wakeboard team hold on to silver

Singapore's mixed wakeboard team retained their silver medal, finishing behind Thailand for the second straight Games at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya yesterday.

The team comprised of Sasha Christian, Gooi Jia Yi, Melanie Jane Tan, Samuel Chua, Ng Sim Hwee and Joshua Tay. Indonesia finished in third place.

Sivakumar secures squash bronze medal

Singapore squash player Sneha Sivakumar has clinched a bronze medal after losing in the women's singles semi-finals at the National Squash Centre yesterday. She lost to Malaysia's Rachel Mae Arnold 6-11, 5-11, 6-11.

Chow throws his way to third place in judo

Judoka Gary Chow won a bronze medal for Singapore in the men's 81kg category at the Kuala Lumpur Conventional Centre yesterday. He had beaten Vietnam's Nguyen Huu Hung 1-0 in the repechage round to reach the bronze medal match, but lost 1-3 to Kohei Kohagura of the Philippines.

Silver for Luo in the omnium cycling event

Cyclist Luo Yiwei clinched a silver medal in the women's omnium track event at the Nilai Velodrome yesterday.