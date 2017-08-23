Games In Brief: Let bygones be bygones over flag blunder: Joko

Let bygones be bygones over flag blunder: Joko

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has forgiven the Malaysian organisers of the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur for misprinting the Indonesian flag in the event's opening ceremony guidebook, his spokesman has said.

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has formally apologised to his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi and all parties should move on, spokesman Johan Budi said on behalf of Mr Joko.

ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE JAKARTA POST

Boxers fall at semi-final hurdle but win bronzes

Singapore's boxers clinched three bronzes at the SEA Games competition yesterday.

As there were no third-placed bouts for the sport, Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid (Under-52kg), Leong Jun Hao (U-64kg) and Muhammad Dinie Hakeem (U-81kg) were awarded their medals after losing their semi-final bouts.

Cricket silver in the bag after S'pore's 63-run win

Singapore's men's cricket team beat Thailand by 63 runs yesterday, a result that guarantees them a silver at the SEA Games 50-overs tournament.

A splendid 5-35 by off-spinner Dharmichand Mulewa, his second five-wicket haul of the tournament after his 7-28 against Myanmar on Sunday, helped Singapore bowl out Thailand for 124 in 41.2 overs at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Earlier, Singapore made 187-9 in 50 overs, with Abhiraj Singh top-scoring with an unbeaten 65.

Singapore's last clash in the tournament, versus Malaysia today, will decide whether the Republic's players can win gold.