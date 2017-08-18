Games In Brief: Injured Sze En out but team upbeat

Injured Sze En out but team upbeat

Tan Sze En, one of the main members of Singapore's women's artistic gymnastics team, will miss the SEA Games with a left-ankle fracture.

The 16-year-old injured herself during a training session on Tuesday - less than a week before the start of the competition - while executing a round-off double twist dismount from the balance beam.

Despite Sze En's absence, Singapore Gymnastics' general manager Karen Norden is confident that the team will put up a good effort when the competition starts on Monday.

Netballers recover to thump Philippines

Singapore's netballers rebounded from Wednesday's defeat by Malaysia to thrash the Philippines 91-22 in their preliminary-round clash yesterday.

They will complete their opening-round ties when they face Thailand today. The semi-finals will take place tomorrow, with the final slated for Sunday.

Water polo men's team march on

The Singapore men's water polo team won their second straight round-robin game at the National Aquatic Centre yesterday, beating the Philippines 7-5.

They will face Indonesia today, before completing their round-robin matches against Malaysia on Sunday.

U-turn as Philippines agrees to be hosts

MANILA • The Philippines announced yesterday it would host the 2019 SEA Games - just a month after pulling out, citing the escalating cost of war with Islamist militants.

Manila last month said that it would not host the Games' next edition to focus on rebuilding Marawi, a southern city which has been ravaged by deadly battles between security forces and Islamist militants for almost three months.

However, sports officials said yesterday that the Philippines would formally notify the SEA Games Federation today of its commitment to host the 2019 edition after securing backing from president Rodrigo Duterte.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE