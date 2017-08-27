Games In Brief: Divers add three medals to aquatics tally

Divers add three medals to aquatics tally

Divers added a silver and two bronze medals to Singapore's haul at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

In the team event, Freida Lim and Jonathan Chan recorded a new personal best of 335.55 points to clinch silver. Their previous best was 302.85, set at the World Championships last month. Malaysia took gold with Thailand settling for bronze.

Earlier, Singapore's divers also took bronze in both the men's and women's 3m springboard. Timothy Lee scored 386.35 to come in third while Ashlee Tan secured her bronze with 233.60. Divers from Malaysia took the rest of the podium places for both events.

Bronze for S'pore in men's individual trap

Singapore's Zain Amat retained his bronze medal yesterday in the individual trap event with a score of 33.

Thailand's Phachonyut Yodchai took the gold (44), while Bernard Yeoh of Malaysia claimed silver (42).

Singapore snag a slew of bronzes at KLCC

Defending champion Chelsea Ann Sim could only manage bronze in the women's individual poomsae this time round at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Malaysia's Yap Khim Wen took the gold with Laos' Philavong Kidavone in second.

Meanwhile, in the pencak silat competition next door, Singapore's Syahir Agus lost 0-5 to Vietnam's Pham Tuan Anh in the semi-finals of the men's tanding class E event to claim a joint bronze medal. It was a similar story in the class A event as Ridhwan Selamat lost 2-3 to Indonesia's Firman.

The men's artistic regu team of Hamillatu Arash, Nujaid Hasif and Muhammad Haziq scored 442 to clinch the fourth bronze of the day.