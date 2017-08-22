Games in brief: Bronze doesn't take shine off Golden Boy

He was named Golden Boy by his parents in the hope the name would bring honours to the family and the country.

Indonesia's wushu athlete Muhammad Daffa Golden Boy, 17, could win only a bronze in the qiangshu event, but he said he was happy finishing behind Malaysia's Yeap Wai Kin and Wong Weng Son.

Harrif wins criterium despite broken bone

Three weeks ago, Mohd Harrif Saleh fractured his pelvic bone. But the plucky rider fought the pain barrier in recovering to deliver the gold in the road cycling criterium race for Malaysia at Dataran Putrajaya.

He was initially worried that the National Sports Institute would not allow him to compete but it is all academic now.  BERNAMA

