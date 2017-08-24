Games In Brief

S'pore bowlers snag silver in trios event

S'pore bowlers Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng clinched the women's trios silver medal after recording 3,795 pinfalls at the Sunway Mega Lanes yesterday.

Hosts Malaysia took the other podium places, with Esther Cheah, Sin Li Jane and Shalin Zulkifli (3,835 pinfalls) winning gold, and Natasha Roslan, Syaidatul Afifah and Siti Safiyah Amirah taking bronze (3,785).

The Republic's other women's team finished sixth. In the men's trios, Singapore teams ended in fifth and seventh positions.

Men's doubles squash pair take home silver

Singapore's Pang Ka Hoe and Timothy Leong have settled for a silver after losing 0-2 to Malaysia's Syafiq Kamal and Ng Eain Yow in yesterday night's final. They lost 3-11, 6-11 at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Singapore will compete in both the men and women's jumbo doubles finals at the Raintree Club today.

Indonesian government urges calm over blunder

The Indonesian government yesterday asked people not to overreact to a gaffe that saw Indonesia's flag printed upside down in a SEA Games commemorative magazine, after protests were staged in several cities.

Protests, burnings of replica Malaysian flags and angry denunciations of the Malaysian government erupted in cities across the Indonesian archipelago on Tuesday.

A spokesman for President Joko Widodo reiterated comments he made on Tuesday, asking for calm and adding that "we should look at this problem wisely".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE