Games Briefs: Remaining shuttlers out in the q-finals

Remaining shuttlers out in the q-finals

Singapore shuttlers will return from the Gold Coast empty-handed, after all remaining players lost their quarter-final matches yesterday.

Men's doubles pair Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, silver medallists in 2014, fell 18-21, 17-21 to Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis of England at the Carrara Sports Arena.

Hee and mixed doubles partner Tan Wei Han had earlier lost 17-21, 13-21 to Ellis and Lauren Smith, while Ryan Ng lost 15-21, 12-21 to Indian world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew lost 13-21, 16-21 to Malaysian Lee Chong Wei.

Last-place finish for pole vaulter Yang

Singapore's Rachel Yang yesterday finished last in the women's pole vault final at the Carrara Stadium.

The 36-year-old ended in 14th position after only clearing 3.50m.

Canada's Alysha Newman upset reigning Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney of New Zealand to win the gold in a Games record of 4.75m at the first attempt, while Australian Nina Kennedy came in third.

Protester tries to strangle himself

A young Aboriginal man whose abuse in custody shocked Australia tried to strangle himself in the back of a police van, following angry protests at the Games yesterday.

Australian police said Dylan Voller, 21, whose mistreatment in juvenile detention triggered a national inquiry, tied part of his T-shirt around his neck and was gasping for air before he was cut free.

He was one of five activists who were arrested after a confrontation with the heavy police presence, the latest in a series of protests during the Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE