Games Briefs: Powerlifter Kalai gets new personal best

Powerlifter Kalai gets new personal best

Singapore para-powerlifter Kalai Vanen finished with 135.1 points for ninth spot in the men's heavyweight (+72kg) division yesterday.

The 59-year-old, who was the oldest of 10 competitors, lifted 156kg to surpass his previous personal best of 155kg.

The top three were Nigerian Abdulazeez Ibrahim (191.9), Malaysian Jong Yee Khie (188.7) and Indian Sachin Chaudhary (181.0).

Semenya beats South African 1,500m time

Caster Semenya yesterday smashed Zola Budd's longstanding South African 1,500m record as her dominance on the track continued to be dogged by controversy off it.

Semenya, who has elevated levels of male sex hormones, won in 4min 0.71sec, a Games record. The 27-year-old's win sliced 1.1sec off Budd's record set in 1984, and earned Semenya her first Games medal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE