Games Briefs: Paddlers to face Australia in semis

Paddlers to face Australia in semis

Singapore's national female paddlers strolled into the team event semi-finals after beating Guyana 3-0 in yesterday's quarter-finals at the Oxenford Studios.

They meet hosts Australia in the semi-finals tomorrow, the same day as the final.

Their male team-mates face Canada in today's last-eight clash.

Shuttlers will take on hosts in mixed last 8

Singapore topped Group B of the mixed team badminton event after beating Mauritius in their final preliminary match yesterday at the Carrara Sports Arena.

The Republic's shuttlers will face Group C runners-up Australia in today's quarter-finals.

Singapore were bronze medallists in this event in Glasgow in 2014.

Visiting athlete in hospital for malaria

An athlete at the Commonwealth Games is in a "serious" condition in a local hospital after contracting malaria, organisers said yesterday.

The Games' organising committee said the 23-year-old, who has not been identified, was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Thursday.

Mainland Australia has been malaria-free for decades and, according to news.com.au, the affected athlete is likely to be from a visiting nation.

REUTERS

Mauritius chief quits amid alleged assault

Queensland state police yesterday charged a Mauritius team official for sexually assaulting one of the delegation's athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

The country's chef de mission, Kaysee Teeroovengadum, stepped down from his role at the Games after police received a complaint on Wednesday that he had assaulted javelin thrower Jessika Selma Rosun.

Teeroovengadum is due to appear in court on April 17.

REUTERS