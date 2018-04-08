Games Briefs: Luo 18th in 25km ride, 10km scratch race today

Luo 18th in 25km ride, 10km scratch race today

BRISBANE • Singapore cyclist Luo Yiwei finished 18th out of 24 competitors in yesterday's women's 25km points race at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

The 28-year-old, who won silver in the omnium event at last year's Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, competes in the 10km scratch race today.

Cycling world champion stunned by Malaysian

•BRISBANE • Cycling sprint world champion Matt Glaetzer was dumped out in the early stages at the Games yesterday.

Australian Glaetzer, 25, romped to gold in the keirin on Friday but, less than 24 hours later, he was stunned by Malaysia's Muhammad Sahrom, who finished a lowly 34th at the recent world championships.

Glaetzer, 25, had qualified fastest, setting a Games record of 9.583 seconds in the process, but he blamed a tactical error for crashing out at the quarter-final stage, pipped by 0.024sec to the line.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

G PS fault sends Grenada players to wrong venue

Games organisers have said they will put more staff on buses to avoid navigational mishaps after the Grenada women's beach volleyball team were late for their event due to a bungled global positioning system code.

The team were headed to their event at Coolangatta beach on the Gold Coast on Friday but instead were routed to the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, the venue of the track cycling events some 102 km away.

After the mistake was discovered, the bus was turned back and they were given a police escort to ensure they could compete in time.

Despite their extended trip, Thornia Williams and Ranisha Stafford made it to their game - but then lost 0-2 to Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts.

REUTERS