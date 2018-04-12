Games Briefs; Eight Cameroonians have reportedly fled

Eight Cameroonians have reportedly fled

Cameroon team officials yesterday revealed that a total of eight athletes have gone missing from the Games - a third of their 24-strong team.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) had already been searching for weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji and Petit David Minkoumba and boxers Ndzie Tchoyi and Simplice Fotsala after they apparently fled with no intention of returning home.

Three more boxers have since vanished, sparking an ABF manhunt, while Games organisers have urged the 6,000 visiting athletes and officials to respect the terms of their entry visas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fine and club ban for boxer after incident

Northern Ireland boxer Sean McComb has been fined and banned from the Gold Coast's nightclub districts, after being involved in an altercation with bouncers at a local bar.

McComb, who lost on points to England's Luke McCormack in the round of 16 in the 64kg category on Sunday, was fined A$756 (S$766) after the incident outside Sin City nightclub on Tuesday.

REUTERS