Games Briefs: Debutant Lee in 13th spot in 3m springboard

Debutant Lee in 13th spot in 3m springboard

Singapore diver Mark Lee scored 329.00 points to finish 13th out of 17 competitors in the men's 3m springboard yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who is making his Commonwealth Games debut, had finished 14th out of 15 in the 1m springboard on Wednesday at the Optus Aquatic Centre.

More African athletes go missing as tally up to 13

Organisers yesterday said that five more African athletes may have vanished from the Games, with eight competitors from Cameroon suspected of fleeing a day earlier.

They confirmed reports that athletes from Rwanda and Uganda have gone missing, while the whereabouts of two squash players from Sierra Leone are yet to be established.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE