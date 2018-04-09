Games Briefs: Beach volleyballers suffer second loss

Beach volleyballers suffer second loss

Singapore beach volleyballers Ong Wei Yu and Lau Ee Shan lost their second straight pool game yesterday when they fell 16-21, 5-21 to New Zealand's Kelsie Wills and Shaunna Polley at the Coolangata beachfront.

Ong and Lau, who are competing in their first international tournament as a pair, face Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denyse Mutatsimpundu of Rwanda today in their final match of the preliminary round.

Luo 19th of 24 riders in 10km scratch race

National cyclist Luo Yiwei finished 19th of 24 riders in the women's 10km scratch race final yesterday.

This was the final event at the Anna Meares Velodrome for the 2017 SEA Games silver medallist (omnium event). She had finished 18th in the 25km points race on Saturday.

David fails in bid to win 3rd straight gold

Malaysian squash legend Nicol David has said this will probably be her last Games after she was beaten in the semi-finals yesterday to dash her dreams of a third straight gold.

The 34-year-old, who spent a record 108 consecutive months as world No. 1, was beaten 3-1 by New Zealand's Joelle King.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

English cager scores marriage proposal

An English basketball player stunned his girlfriend by proposing on-court at the Games.

Jamell Anderson popped the question to England's women's team player Georgia Jones, who tearfully accepted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE