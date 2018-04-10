Games Briefs: Beach volleyballers return winless

Beach volleyballers return winless

Singapore beach volleyballers Ong Wei Yu and Lau Ee Shan ended their campaign winless after losing 11-21, 20-22 to Rwanda's Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denyse Mutatsimpundu at the Coolangatta beachfront yesterday. In their first international tournament as a pair, the duo were bottom of Pool C and did not advance.

Transgender lifter pulls out injured

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard withdrew injured yesterday as Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa won the women's 90+kg division.

The New Zealander, whose participation was criticised as "unfair" by the Samoan team, lifted 120kg in the snatch but injured her arm on a failed third attempt after raising the weight dramatically to 132kg. Although having taken a 7kg lead over teenager Stowers into the clean and jerk, Hubbard took no further part.

The withdrawal paved the way for Stowers to claim the gold with a combined 253kg.

REUTERS

Games CEO slams 'lamington' remark

The chief executive of the Commonwealth Games, David Grevemberg, slammed a TV commentator's description of a St Kitts and Nevis beach volleyball player as a "human lamington" yesterday. Kerri Pottharst drew condemnation after she compared the sand-covered players, who are black, to lamingtons - a chocolate-coated sponge cake dipped in coconut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE