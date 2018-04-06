Games Briefs:

S'pore paddlers off to a perfect start

Both of Singapore's table tennis teams progressed to the knockout rounds of the Commonwealth Games team events yesterday at the Oxenford Studios.

The women beat Malaysia 3-0, and then Fiji by the same score to top Group A, and will play their quarter-final tie either today or tomorrow.

The men beat Mauritius 3-0, and Barbados 3-0, to top Group C, and will play their last-eight tie tomorrow.

Hoe fails to advance after finishing 14th

Singapore gymnast Hoe Wah Toon was 14th out of 17 competitors in the men's individual vault qualification yesterday at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

He was 22nd/40 in the floor and 36th/41 in the parallel bars, and failed to advance to the next round in any of these events. He had bagged a bronze in the vault at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Australia men break mark in 4km pursuit

BRISBANE • Commonwealth Games hosts Australia yesterday demolished the world record as they won gold in the men's 4,000m team pursuit from old rivals England.

Roared on by a capacity crowd at the Anna Meares Velodrome, the Australian quartet of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter romped home in 3min 49.804sec, smashing the 3:50.265 mark set by Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Duffy claims historic gold for Bermuda

GOLD COAST • World champion Flora Duffy claimed triathlon gold for Bermuda to end the island nation's 20-year Games medal drought.

Duffy, the 2016 and 2017 world title-winner, sprinted to victory in 56min 50sec to become her country's first female medallist and finished ahead of second-placed Jessica Learmonth of England and Canadian Joanna Brown in the Games' opening event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE