More than 8,000 participants took part in the 12th edition of the Shape Run yesterday morning at the Kallang Practice Track. This year's run heralded the introduction of a new race category, the 3 x 5km relay, with each participant running 5km before passing her pink cape to a team-mate. The annual run, organised by Shape Singapore, also saw official pacers encouraging the runners in the 10km category to press on.