Fuel up for ST Run with breakfast and a cuppa

Start the day with a morning run with The Straits Times Run participants, and enjoy a free breakfast at the Cups N Canvas cafe.

As part of the July 17 event's fringe activities, a 3km breakfast run will start at Novena MRT Station at 8am on May 6.

The run will take runners to the end point - the Cups N Canvas cafe along Selegie Road.

It will conclude with a free breakfast and a coffee appreciation session, usually worth a combined $45.

Participants can choose between the "Breakfast Canvas" meal - a platter of chicken sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, mesclun mix, grilled cherry tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, roasted potatoes and multi-grain toast - or the "Something Fishy" meal.

The latter has smoked Norwegian salmon instead of the sausage and bacon.

Each participant will also be entitled to a cup of tea or coffee.

For the coffee appreciation session, participants will learn latte art from the cafe's baristas.

Owing to time constraints, however, only a few participants will be able to try their hand at performing the art.

Registration for the breakfast run starts today and is open to all ST Run participants, but limited to 50 spots on a first-come-first-served basis.

Successful registrants will pay a $10 fee, which will be donated to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

Besides the May 6 breakfast run, there will be at least six more preparation runs lined up for ST Run participants in the coming weeks.