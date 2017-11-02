From friends & team-mates to lovers: Our whirlwind romance

Can you punch, kick and throw your significant other, and then take him or her out to a nice dinner in a "normal" relationship? No, and if you did, it would probably be labelled a violent relationship and that's not good at all.

But Bruno and I are both fighters and our relationship is so unique. There is nothing like it and I love it.

I met him three years ago when I first joined Evolve gym. We were team-mates and friends first before anything, and we understand each other a lot better because of everything we have in common.

He is one of the most hard-working, humble and sincere people I know and I'm lucky to call him my fiance. Besides my family, there is no one who supports me more and there is no one else I would rather have in my corner.

Surprisingly, my friends and family weren't too shocked when they heard about the news. They could see how close we are and how perfect we are for one another. Some even said they saw it coming.

Bruno actually proposed to me when we were in Singapore. We had an amazing dinner at the renowned Corner House and later, we took a stroll at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

We spotted a big tree that had a bench under it and I sat down. There was no one around, it was quiet and almost pitch-dark.

Bruno was still standing up (kind of awkwardly lol) and he said: "Angela, I have something to tell you."



One Championship mixed martial arts exponents Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci celebrating their engagement in Hawaii. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ANGELALEEMMA



I was a bit confused and unsure, and I asked what he wanted to say. He replied: "Angela, I don't want you to be my girlfriend any more."

Before my confusion could turn into anger, he quickly finished his sentence by saying: "Because I want you to be my wife."

Immediately, a huge smile spread across my face. I was stunned. Frozen like a statue. Then he got down on one knee and opened the box which held the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen. I was completely caught off guard. I did not see this coming at all. I immediately said: "Yes, yes. Of course babe." And then he put the ring on my finger.

It felt so unreal and I could not believe what was happening. That night was the best. The way he set everything up, the way he surprised me, it could not have been more perfect. But we could not officially announce it until he asked my dad for his blessing, which he did when he came to Hawaii.

On Friday, Oct 20, my dad gave his approval and it was one of the happiest moments of my life. That following evening, my mum and dad gathered the family to celebrate our engagement at a restaurant called The Beach House in Haleiwa. That was when Bruno and I made the official announcement and started an exciting, new chapter of our lives.

He is one of the most hard-working, humble and sincere people I know and I'm lucky to call him my fiance. Besides my family, there is no one who supports me more and there is no one else I would rather have in my corner.