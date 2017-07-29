Singapore an 'amazing' race, says Jacques

Former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve has given the Singapore Grand Prix a ringing endorsement, calling the race "amazing".

Said the Canadian, who won the 1997 championship: "It's one of the good ones that need to stay in F1. The energy is amazing, you can feel it."

He added that the race is also a good opportunity to expose more people to the sport.

"It's a downtown race, right there in their courtyard. You don't need to take a car and drive two hours to the race," said the 46-year-old.

He was referencing how many of F1's other racing venues are located some distance away from major city centres. "Racing between the walls and the guard rails is exciting, racing at night is exciting... the Singapore GP is one of the special races."

The race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is into the final year of a five-year deal, and will take place from Sept 15 to 17.

Negotiations for an extension to F1's only full night race are still ongoing between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and F1 owners Liberty Media.

The sport's chief executive officer and chairman Chase Carey had said in May that F1 "are actively engaged (in) renewing Singapore, so we don't expect Singapore to go away".

When contacted, a Singapore GP spokesman would only say: "As commercial negotiations are still ongoing, as a policy, we are unable to comment on it."

Lester Wong

