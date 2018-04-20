SIA ties up with S'pore F1 race for 2 more years

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will continue as the title sponsor of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for a further two years till the 2019 edition, the national carrier announced yesterday.

SIA first came on board as title sponsor of the night race in 2014 for an initial two years, before extending for another two.

A deal to keep the Singapore GP on the F1 calendar for another four years was struck before last year's race, but SIA's status as title sponsor had remained up in the air.

SIA will now be the Singapore GP's title sponsor for at least six years, equalling the run by its predecessor Singtel.

The airline has never revealed the price tag for its tie-up with the street race, but it is estimated at $10 million to $15 million per edition, according to past media reports.

This year's Singapore GP will take place from Sept 14 to 16 on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

