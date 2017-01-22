Rosberg's focus on electric vehicles a volt from the blue

DAVOS (Switzerland) • Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said on Friday there was more to life than "driving round in circles" and hinted he was considering investing in electric cars after his shock retirement.

The German, who announced his exit last month, just five days after winning the world title at the age of 31, said his plans included charity work and spending a lot more time with his wife and one-year-old daughter Alaia.

"Life has more to offer than driving round in circles," he told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where business leaders, politicians and celebrity philanthropists have been gathered this week.

"I want to go for new challenges. Now all of a sudden, it's freedom."

For leisure, Rosberg plans to hit the slopes after a long, legally enforced absence.

"It's 11 years since I've been skiing because it's in my contract as a racer you're not allowed to ski," he said.

He added that he wanted to "give something back in some way or another," saying that, as a first move, "I'm going to go to Germany to visit children who are quite ill".

Rosberg is also eyeing investment opportunities.

"Renewable energy is something that could be quite interesting. There's so many possibilities. Electrical cars, for example," he said.

After starting out in karting at the age of six, the son of Finnish F1 world champion Keke Rosberg also said he had no regrets about quitting, explaining that he wanted to "walk out at the absolute peak".

"Everybody needs to find their own way and figure out what's best for them," he added.

The German told AFP in an interview last month that, among other options, he was pondering a new career as an actor.

"An action hero, that would make me very happy," he said.

Rosberg, who beat British Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the title, gave more insight into that battle and how he had prepared for the biggest season of his career.

He explained that he had turned to a mental trainer, and used meditation to increase concentration and be more aware of his emotions, while the team employed a "jet-lag doctor" to manage sleep patterns in a season of 21 races.

"(Meditation) is a big word and often misinterpreted," said Rosberg. "The way I did it was more a concentration practice and learning to control your mind a little bit.

"And also learning to be more aware of your emotions and thoughts. Because if you are aware of them, you can slow them down and move your mind into other things and more positive thoughts.

"That really was one of the ingredients to me being even stronger. It really was beneficial."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS