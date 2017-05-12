Renewing S'pore race deal high on F1 chief's agenda

BARCELONA • Formula One chief Chase Carey wants the Singapore Grand Prix to remain on the sport's calendar next year even though he can "fill a page" with cities eager to host races.

The Republic has hosted F1's only full night race since 2008 but its contract expires after this season's Sept 15-17 event.

With talks surrounding an extension ongoing, Carey has made it clear that he expects the Marina Bay street race to take place next year, reported autosport.com.

"We are actively engaged (in) renewing Singapore, so we don't expect Singapore to go away," F1's CEO and chairman told investors in a conference call.

"We've got to reach a deal, but we are actively engaged there, and our goal is to continue the race.

"Asia is like the Americas, they are important growth markets for us. The Singapore race has been a very successful race for us.

"We had crowds that were up significantly in China and Australia. I think we've got some momentum, and Asia is clearly a market in general that we expect to grow significantly over time as we go forward."

When asked to comment on Carey's remarks, a spokesman for Singapore GP said: "As commercial negotiations are still ongoing, as a policy, we are unable to comment on it."

Carey succeeded Bernie Ecclestone in January after Liberty Media's takeover of F1. The new owners are working to grow the sport.

Formula One currently attracts about 400 million viewers, and Carey said many places are keen to host races.

Next year's calendar is set to feature 21 races, with Malaysia exiting and France and Germany returning. Carey remains undecided about expanding the calendar to as many as 25 races in the future, but knows there is potential to expand.

"We have not really targeted a number of races (beyond next season)," he said. "We know there's an opportunity to add them, but we want to engage more with teams before we get into the specifics.

"The breadth of interest from players, from locations that know what it takes to host an F1 race - I could fill a page with the number of locations that have asked to meet and discuss the opportunity to host an F1 race."

He added that new venues had to be the right fit for F1.

"We are trying to engage as many of them as possible, and evaluate them," said the American.

"Both in markets like Europe, which are obviously much more historical markets, as well as opportunities in the Americas and Asia."

In a bid to improve the fan experience, F1 will launch a fan festival at this weekend's Spanish GP. Fans will be able to enjoy live performances from local DJs, drive racing simulators and ride a 200m zip line.

"Formula 1 is undergoing a major evolution and the Spanish Grand Prix is a landmark moment in the brand's history," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches told its official website. "From the outset, we have focused on getting fans closer to the action and broadening the appeal of the sport."

•Singapore Grand Prix tickets are available at www.singaporegp.sg