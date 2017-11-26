Motor racing: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish to Abu Dhabi season finale

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (centre) holding his trophy while flanked by teammate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on Nov 26, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
ABU DHABI (REUTERS) - Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-time champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

The win, in 1hr 34min 14.063sec, was the third of the Finn's career and season, denying the Briton a 10th of the campaign by 3.899sec.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place to finish runner-up in a championship that Hamilton won in Mexico last month.

Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row. The one-two finish was their fourth of the season.

