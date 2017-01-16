Moss in good spirits as he recovers in S'pore hospital

LONDON • British Formula One great Stirling Moss is recovering in hospital in Singapore after the 87-year-old was admitted last month with a serious chest infection, his website said on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital on Dec 22, having travelled out to Singapore to start a cruise with his wife.

The website said: "Because of the severity of the infection, it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished.

"However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

"In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise.

"The hospital in Singapore is second to none and the consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful. As kind and caring as they are professional. Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team. She is very grateful to them all."

It was not revealed which hospital Moss is in.

Widely regarded as the greatest driver never to win the world championship, he was a team-mate at Mercedes to five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio.

He finished runner-up four years in a row from 1955 and remains the most successful driver not to take the title, with 16 race victories.

He was also the first British driver to win his home grand prix, in 1955.

He announced his retirement from motor racing in 2011, at the age of 81. He had been due to race his restored 1961 Porsche RS61 in a Legends race at Le Mans that June.

He ended his professional career after a bad accident at Goodwood in 1962 but had continued racing historic cars for his own pleasure.

In March 2010, he survived a three-storey plunge down a lift shaft at his London home, breaking both ankles and four bones in his feet. He was back racing by July.

"Once he is discharged from the hospital, it is Sir Stirling and Lady Moss' hope to stay in Singapore to enjoy a few days recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool," the statement added.

Lady Moss told the Daily Mail: "It was not the Christmas we had in mind. He has never enjoyed the English winter, but this is a rather extreme way to avoid it. Onwards and upwards from here. He is such a fighter."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE