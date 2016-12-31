Liberty Media to treat each F1 race like Super Bowl

NEW YORK • Liberty Media, the United States media giant which took over Formula One in September, is reportedly planning a major revamp that would treat each of the sport's grands prix as "an equivalent of the Super Bowl".

Chase Carey, F1's new chairman, had claimed after September's Singapore Grand Prix that he wanted to make the races "much bigger, much broader, and appeal to a much larger audience throughout the week".

"I think we can take them to another level, add all sorts of dimensions that are related to the sport, to entertain, excite and energise everybody," the 62-year-old told Autosport then.

According to The Financial Times yesterday which cited an unnamed senior executive involved with F1, there could be a full week of events at every race next season.

Sponsored activities, musical and entertainment acts, and other miscellaneous events could also be planned to add to the hype of the race.

The F1 executive also told the financial newspaper that the sport has plenty of potential for growth in terms of marketing and promotion.

"There's no marketing, no research, no data, no digital platforms," the F1 official said.

"This sport has unique global content and hasn't done enough to take advantage of that. We need to build the rivalries and enable people to understand the technology that goes into the sport."

There is also a consideration for adding more races in the United States, with likely locations in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, added to the calendar in 2012, is currently the only race in the US.

Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has shown his support for the expansion of the sport.

"The way Formula One is run is not good enough at the moment," Hamilton told Time magazine.

"The Super Bowl, the events Americans do, the show they put on is so much, so much better. So if you were to mix in a little bit of that template through there, I think we'd be more inviting to the fans."