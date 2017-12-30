Iceman warms a fan's heart

When he saw his idol Kimi Raikkonen crash out of the Spanish Grand Prix, young Thomas Danel's heart also went crashing.

What the six-year-old Ferrari fan from France did not know was that the scene of him crying his eyes out was seen by all on television broadcast. And Thomas' day went from terrible to incredible as Raikkonen approached his young mega fan at the end of the day and gave him an autographed cap.

It is these little heartwarming moments in sport that really matter amid the fierce and sometimes ugly rivalries on the track, on the field, or on any other battleground.

It reminds us that, despite all the money and fame, there are still athletes who never forget the people who have been rooting for them since the beginning.