Hamilton swears his feud with Verstappen is over

SHANGHAI • Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has made his peace with Max Verstappen and moved on from their collision in Bahrain last weekend.

The Mercedes driver told reporters at the Chinese Grand Prix yesterday that he had sought out the 20-year-old Red Bull driver and shaken hands.

"Being that I'm the older driver I felt that it was important that I went to him," said the Briton, 33.

"I just shook his hand and I was like, 'Look I'm sorry about the last race'. Regardless if it is his fault or my fault, it's in the past. Hopefully, that sign of respect shows a lot and helps you turn the page."

Verstappen earlier accused the four-time world champion of taking the easy option in blaming him for the collision at Sakhir, and said he would not be doing anything different in future.

Hamilton had been heard swearing in reference to Verstappen immediately after the race.

Asked why he felt Hamilton had blamed him, the Dutch driver replied: "Why? Because it's quite simple and easy to blame the younger driver. That's the only way I can see it."

The pair collided on the second lap of last Sunday's floodlit race when the youngster dived down the inside of Hamilton in an attempt to take 10th position.

The impact punctured a tyre on Verstappen's car, eventually damaging the gearbox and forcing him to retire. Hamilton finished third.

"You know, that's racing," said Verstappen, comparing his move to a similar one he pulled off in Mexico last year on the way to victory.

"Why should I change something? I was just trying to overtake a car. Last year in Mexico it could have gone wrong as well... As you could see... it didn't." REUTERS

