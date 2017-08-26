Formula One: Vettel to stay with Ferrari for three more years

Sebastian Vettel drives during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on Aug 26, 2017, ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel drives during the third practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on Aug 26, 2017, ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix. PHOTO: AFP
(REUTERS) - Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his Ferrari contract for three more years to the end of 2020, the Italian team said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 26).

Vettel is 14 points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in the current championship ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The German had been out of contract at the end of this season.

Finnish team-mate Kimi Raikkonen has already agreed a contract extension for 2018, keeping Ferrari's line-up unchanged for next year.

