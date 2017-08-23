Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix lines up 10 treats for 2017 night race

SINGAPORE - With the 10th edition of the Singapore Formula One night race set to be held next month from Sept 15-17, race promoters Singapore Grand Prix announced on Wednesday (Aug 23) that it has 10 treats in store for fans.

Here is the list of the 10 attractions to rev up excitement ahead of the iconic Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

1. Make a Pit Stop @ Orchard

The area in front of Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City has been given a touch of the high-octane sport through a photo exhibition open from now until Sept 19. The exhibition showcases iconic moments from the Marina Bay Street Circuit since its inaugural race in 2008.

And from Aug 31, visitors can also take part in interactive race and aviation themed games and stand to win attractive prizes. Games include changing the tyres of a F1 replica car and clocking the fastest lap on race simulators.

2. Gear up for the race season

From Aug 31 to Sept 19, the Pit Stop @ Orchard (in front of Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City) will be selling official F1 merchandise. As Singapore celebrates hosting its 10th night race, special edition pins, T-shirts and tote bags will be on sale.

In addition, fans can save up to 15 per cent when they purchase Singapore GP merchandise online at shop.singaporegp.sg.Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and PPS Club members will enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount. SIA F1 merchandise can also be purchased in-flight and online at www.krisshop.com/F1 for pre-order and home delivery.

3. Style, Snap, Share and win

Starting from Aug 26, petrolheads can design their own F1 car at a brand new interactive exhibit. Fans can share their creations on social media and stand to win exclusive Singapore GP merchandise and passes to the Thursday Pit Lane Experience (Sept 14). For more information on the locations of the installation, visit www.singaporegp.sg/revupsingapore.

4. Race down to Racing Hearts

On Aug 26, Singapore GP and Singapore Airlines will host the Racing Hearts charity drive event from 5pm to 9pm. There will be drifting demonstrations by top Formula Drift driver Kenshiro Gushi as well as a display of supercars.

Motorsports enthusiasts can also try go-karting, go on a behind-the-scenes on the circuit and attend free drumming workshops, all while helping to raise funds for Community Chest. Visitors can also catch ONE FM deejays race with the public on go-karts under the F1 track lights.

Admission is free. Some activities are at a nominal fee of $5 to $10, with proceeds going to the Community Chest. For more information, visit www.singaporegp.sg/revupsingapore.

5. Photo opportunities galore at Raffles City

From Sept 4-19, the Singapore GP will set up its Pit Stop @ Raffles City. Visitors can take photos on a mock podium, pose with the coveted Singapore night race trophy at the augmented reality photo booth and take a walk down memory lane with the Singapore GP champion's gallery featuring the drivers who conquered the Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2008.

6. Meet your favourite headlining artistes

From now till Sept 3, F1 fans can take part in Singapore GP's Meet and Greet contest and stand a chance to win the opportunity to meet a performing artiste - Calvin Harris, OneRepublic, The Chainsmokers, Lianne La Havas, Duran Duran or Seal.

Simply register your ticket transaction number and submit a creative reason why you should be picked as a winner at www.singaporegp.sg by Sept 3, 2017 (11:59pm Singapore time).

7. Walk the Pit Lane

Singaporeans can ballot for complimentary passes from now till Aug 27 at www.singaporegp.sg/revupsingapore to walk the F1 Pit Lane on Sept 14 to see the pit crews in action, a day before the Circuit Park opens.

8. A thrilling race experience at the Formula 1® roving truck

From now till Sept 13, the Singapore GP's 'Rev Up Singapore!' roving truck will make pit-stops islandwide at schools, heartlands, community events and public spaces. It will also be at Plaza Singapura (Aug 27-29) and Kolam Ayer Community Centre (Sep 9). Fans can go on board the truck for a chance to race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit on simulators for free.

9. Follow #SingaporeGP on social media

The Singapore Grand Prix will also come alive on social media as contests will be held on the official Singapore GP Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms (@F1NightRace) and exclusive goodies are up for grabs.

Fans can also download the official Singapore GP mobile app (available on iTunes and Google Play) to be kept updated of the latest race news.

10. Celebrate with the city

The Singapore Tourism Board's Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is also set to light up the city with an exciting line-up of festivities and lifestyle experiences, ranging from the exciting, parties and entertainment, to world-class shopping and dining. Further details will soon be announced.