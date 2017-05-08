Formula One: Singapore GP launches single-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets

SINGAPORE - Fans looking to buy one-day tickets for this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix can now consider the single-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets priced from $78, which was launched on Monday (May 8) by race organiser Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

A new ticket category, the Empress Grandstand, has also been added to the Sept 15-17 night race, which is now in its 10th year.

The Empress Grandstand is the Circuit Park's 10th grandstand, and is located in front of the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall. It offers a view of the cars slowing down between Turns 11 and 12 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, before entering the vaulted arch of the Anderson Bridge.

Tickets for the Empress Grandstand start at $508.

Single-day Esplanade Waterfront Grandstand tickets for the Sunday session are already sold out, while limited tickets remain for the single-day Esplanade Waterfront Grandstand session on Saturday and three-day Zone 4 Walkabout.

The Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia have also been confirmed as official support races for the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix.

A limited number of Friday Zone 4 Walkabout tickets will be available to Singaporeans and residents at a promotional price of $38, subject to availability. These tickets can only be purchased over-the-counter at Sistic outlets.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday from 9am at www.singaporegp.sg, the ticketing hotline 67386738 and all Sistic outlets in Singapore.