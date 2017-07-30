Formula One: Sebastian Vettel wins Hungarian Grand Prix to stretch championship lead

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Sebastian Vettel won a tense Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Ferrari one-two that stretched his Formula One championship lead over Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to 14 points.

The German, taking his fourth win of the season, took the chequered flag 0.9sec ahead of Kimi Raikkonen with Hamilton finishing fourth after sportingly surrendering third place to team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the last lap.

Bottas had let Hamilton past to attack the Ferrari cars, on the assurance that his team-mate would hand back the place if he could not overtake, and Hamilton kept his word.

The last Ferrari driver to win from pole position in Hungary was Vettel's retired compatriot Michael Schumacher, who was dominant in 2004 and went on to win his seventh and last championship that season.

Hungary was the last race before the August break, with nine of the 21 rounds remaining.