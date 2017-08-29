Formula One: Schumacher Jr eyes F1 career after Spa drive

BERLIN (AFP) - Michael Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps into Formula One following his demonstration laps before Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher, 18, is currently competing in Formula Three, but drove his father's Benetton B194 car round the Spa-Francorchamps track to commemorate the seven-time champion's first Formula One win 25 years ago.

"Of course, Formula One is my goal, but first I want to be a complete driver before I race," Schumacher Jr told German daily Bild on Tuesday.

"I would like to continue working on myself, deepen my knowledge, improve as a driver, but also as a team member." He plans to spend two more years in Formula Three, where he races for Italian outfit Prema Powerteam, then a further two years in Formula Two before moving up.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is to get everything that is part of a race weekend as perfect as possible on and off the track," he said.

"Everyone has to know that for themselves, it's not something you can be pushed into." Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.