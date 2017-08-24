Formula One: Road access plans announced for 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Aug 24) the road access and public transportation plans for the 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

For this year's night race, to be held from Sept 15-17, the race organisers have made arrangements to ensure minimal traffic disruptions and improve accessibility, while allowing members of the public to carry on their normal daily activities in the Marina Centre area.

The LTA said road closures will take place over six days, a reduction of 12 days at the inaugural 2008 night race. Affected roads will be closed from Sept 13, 12.01am for the set-up of race infrastructure. Affected roads will reopen progressively after the race with roads fully accessible by Sept 19, 5.30am.

Taxis will be allowed entry to the Marina Centre area at all times, except during F1 race times. Race-goers can take the MRT with the extension of public transport operating hours.

To facilitate morning and evening peak hours, specific road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period as indicated on the map provided by the LTA.

During the race days (Sept 15-17), the operating hours of MRT train services will be extended to cope with the higher demand. The operating hours for selected feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services.

MRT services will be available at City Hall MRT station till 12.30am for all three race days. Free shuttle buses are also available between Lavender MRT Station and Gate 1 of the race venue.

The public can also access the LTA and MyTransport.SG websites for more information.