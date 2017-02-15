Formula One: Renault snags aerodynamics head from Red Bull

LONDON (REUTERS) - Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team's head of aerodynamics, Renault said on Tuesday.

Machin worked on wind tunnel development through Renault-powered Red Bull's four successive world championships from 2010 to 2013, having joined that team's predecessor Jaguar in 2002.

"It is clear that Renault Sport is serious about mounting a fresh challenge within F1 and I am happy to join the team," he said in a team statement.

Formula One is going through a major rule change this season, with wider tyres and revised aerodynamics that will see the cars generating much more downforce and cornering faster than before.

"The latest generation of regulations are, if anything, more aero-crucial than before so to have Pete join us at such a time of exciting evolution will be of the greatest benefit," said Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul.

Former champions Renault, who bought the failing Lotus team at the end of 2015 to return as full constructors rather than suppliers of engines, finished ninth last season. Red Bull's Renault-powered units now carry Tag Heuer's branding.